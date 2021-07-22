Nevada Gaming Control Board supporting new mask mandate in Clark County, issues warning

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Gaming Control Board says it is "fully supportive" of the new mask mandate for employees in Clark County.

The new mandate requires employees who deal with the public indoors to wear masks. The mandate, which was approved by the Clark County Commission on Tuesday, goes into effect at 11:59 p.m.

The Gaming Control Board released the following statement:

“When the Board issued Industry Notice #2021-48 earlier this year, it did so knowing that the pandemic would be an evolving emergency for the foreseeable future, and that local jurisdictions would act in the best interests of their constituents,” said Chair J. Brin Gibson. “As a partner in the mitigation and management of the COVID-19 pandemic since its inception, the Board is fully supportive of the Southern Nevada Health District and the Clark County Commission in its mask mandate for employees in Clark County. The Board will ensure compliance with this requirement in Clark County within the Board’s areas of jurisdiction.”

The Gaming Control Board is also reminding its licensees, gaming employees, and the general public that a licensee in violation of any federal, state, or local laws or regulations is a violation of Nevada Gaming Commission Regulation 5.011, and that the Board may seek disciplinary action by the Nevada Gaming Commission for any such violation.

