Clark County School District informs employees masks required inside CCSD buildings, schools

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District has informed its employees that they are required to wear masks inside all CCSD buildings and schools.

The mask requirement will be in effect from July 22 to Aug. 27, which aligns with the new Clark County mask mandate.

RELATED: Clark County Commission unanimously votes in favor of new mask mandate

Additionally, Randomized Mandatory Testing (COVID-19 testing) will resume effective Monday, July 26, 2021, according to a memo that was sent to all employees on Wednesday morning.

The random testing will begin July 26 and the employees will be notified starting July 22 of testing.

Fully vaccinated employees (defined as receiving both doses or a single Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) dose and 14 days following the vaccine) may be excused from random mandatory testing.

The memo also says there are no changes to student health and safety protocols for Extended School Year (ESY) services that are currently in session.

However, it also states that further adjustments may be necessary depending on federal, state or local guidelines.

RELATED: Interview with Supt. Jara: Clark County schools waiting for guidance about masks for students

The American Academy of Pediatrics is recommending students over the age of two wear masks regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status.