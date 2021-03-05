8 schools report staff who tested COVID-19 positive after week 1 of hybrid learning, CCSD says

CLARK COUNTY (KTNV) — The Clark County School District says eight schools have employees who tested positive for COVID-19 during the first week of hybrid learning, which wraps up Friday for Pre-K through third-grade students.

Some of the employees who tested positive were not on campus during hybrid instruction, the district says.

In cases of a positive test, CCSD says it is "following the established protocols in identifying close contacts and cleaning the facility as outlined in the Hybrid Instruction Implementation Guide."

The schools with positive COVID-19 tests among staff are:

Cyril Wengert ES

Eva G. Simmons ES

David M. Cox ES

Fay Galloway ES

Joseph E. Thiriot ES

Dean Petersen ES

Don and Dee Snyder ES

Earl N. Jenkins ES

During a press conference earlier in the day, CCSD Deputy Supt. Brenda Larsen-Mitchell spoke about being proud of the educators in the school district and said that eight staff members had tested positive in the last week, though the specific schools were not mentioned.

Grades six, nine and 12 are the next that can return to campus under the hybrid model. That happens on March 22.

On April 6 campus doors open to students in grades seven, eight, 10 and 11, also for hybrid learning, and pre-K through fifth-grade students will begin face-to-face instruction five days a week.

