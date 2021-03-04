How one CCSD school is changing lunch, recess during the pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Staff members at Tyrone Thompson Elementary School are detailing how they’ll keep students safe and socially distant while enjoying lunch and recess.

Principal Robert Hinchliffe says during recess, staff will be outside monitoring activities to make sure they’re COVID-safe.

“This year is different, they all walk outside in socially distant line and they can then find a space where they feel they are far enough away from each other and basically they can have a conversation with themselves,” Hinchliffe added.

Students are also allowed to bring small toys to enjoy during recess.

“Nothing valuable, nothing that they would risk losing and being really upset about, nothing to be shared, but that way it’s something fun for them to do outside, an actual break, time to play since they can’t get on the playground structure itself,” said Rachel Rittenhouse, librarian at Tyrone Thompson Elementary School.

At lunchtime, kids will have assigned seating with staggered lunchtimes. Socially distant stickers on the ground remind students to stay six feet apart. In between the staggered lunch hours, tables and chairs will be disinfected.

Assistant Principal Vanessa Price says they’ve curated their plan based on CCSD’s guidance, the CDC, and what works best for their staff and building.

“It is really a lot of work for schools and staff to prepare and mentally think through a million different things that can happen during this time so that we’re the most prepared we can be and also know we’re going to have to be flexible,” Price said.