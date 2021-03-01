Parents, teachers excited for CCSD classroom return

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some CCSD students are finally back in classrooms as the district welcomes back kids from Pre-K to third grade.

The school bell at Wengert Elementary School rings as students return for the first time this school year greeted by staff with balloons and music.

“My hope for today is that they feel welcome back and that they’re looking forward to finishing out the school year like this,” Shelby Mazza, a teacher at Wengert Elementary School, said.

For parents, the thought of returning to school was scary at first, but they're happy distance learning is coming to an end.

“I was a little nervous at first but we kind of have to get back to school and let him interact a little and be a kid,” Tania Keys, a parent, said.

Principal Kim Swoboda says about 40 percent of her kids will be back in the classroom with the rest staying virtual. She’s happy to now see students in-person to help build better connections between them and her teachers.

“Let’s face it. We all went into education to be with kids and to teach kids and for us, it’s just so exciting to have them back on campus and to be able to help them,” she said.

At Rex Bell Elementary School, the school day started with the Pledge of Allegiance, the first time students recited it together in person, adding a sense of normal in an otherwise abnormal time.

“It’s a learning curve but the teachers are up to it with the hybrid model,” Jaymes Aimetti, principal at Rex Bell Elementary School, said.

A learning curve some teachers say they’ll be working through with their students.

“This year, the kids have been incredible, and patient and they understand we’re all in it together, so I think they’ll be understanding,” Mazza said.