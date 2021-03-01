Henderson family juggles in-person and virtual classes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While thousands of students are heading back to Clark County School District classrooms this week, others will stay at home via distance learning for a while longer. That means some families will have to adjust their schedules around in-person and at-home learning.

For the past year, Courtney and Alex Funtila have juggled three kids in distance learning and a toddler while they work and go to school full time. The couple also hosts two additional kids from a family friend.

Starting Monday, the morning routine will look different. Peyton and Penelope, in third and second grade, are heading back to the classroom while seventh-grader Preston stays home and continues with distance learning.

“My 13-year-old, he’s petty independent so he’ll be fine at home. I’m a little weary about the two girls going back to school because there’s still a lot of uncertainty. It’s COVID, but it’s also just getting into the groove of things. They’ve been out of school since last year,” Alex Funtila said.

Despite their reservations, the family says they think this change will help their daughters focus on school work.

“It’s been a constant battle, I am relieved that they are going back to home them accountable at face,” Courtney Funtila said.

Now, the couple says they’ll be able to focus more on their own work, but sill plan to stay flexible as their kids get settled into a new routine.