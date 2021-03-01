CCSD: Schools have installed new airflow technology to prevent spread of COVID

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District says new technology is in place at all schools to help prevent any viruses from spreading.

Thanks to Cares Act funding, new air purification systems will be installed in nurses offices and sick rooms.

The systems were installed in the fall of last year and can catch particles from viruses in filters.

Making it harder for them to spread.

Aside from this new system, district leaders say a variety of germ-killing sprays will be used to clean classrooms daily.