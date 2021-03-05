Rep. Lee, Supt. Jara speak about first week of hybrid instruction during press conference

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rep. Susie Lee and Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara spoke today at Elise Wolff Elementary School on Seven Hills Drive in Henderson about the first week of hybrid instruction.

Watch below.



During the press conference, Rep. Susie Lee talked about seeing the excitement on children’s faces who are back in school. She also talked about the American Rescue Plan, which passed in the House last week.

Dr. Jara started by commending the entire CCSD staff for being able to reopen the school buildings. He went on to say that some children were a little anxious on Monday morning, but they quickly settled into the routine.

Jara pointed about that 330,000 meals were served by CCSD last week and that the district’s buses were on time 98% of the time. He also mentioned his proud he was of the nurses in the school district that are helping keep everyone safe.

Dept. Supt. Brenda Larsen-Mitchell also talked about being proud of the educators in the school district.

According to Larsen-Mitchell, 24% of the districts students are in cohort A, 22% are in cohort B, and 54% chose to remain at home.

For those in cohort A, 92% attended school last week, followed by 91% in cohort B and 90% at home.

Larsen-Mitchell also announced that 8 staff members had tested positive in the last week. She said about half of the teachers were in schools and half were at home. Although she would not reveal which schools were involved, she said all precautions had been taken and students/parents were notified and asked to quarantine if necessary.

