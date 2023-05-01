Coral Academy Cadence hires new security company

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new security company has been hired by Coral Academy Cadence after another security company terminated their contract with the school.

Last Tuesday, Henderson police responded to reports of a shooting near the school and found three windows that had been damaged. No one was hurt in the incident.

Following that incident, the security company that had been working for the school chose to terminate their contract, according to the school.

Parents said that left them concerned about campus safety.

"We were promised as parents that we would have armed guards on campus for the rest of the year and that has already fallen through," said said parent Danielle Arnold. "Walking into an active crime scene is not putting our child's emotional well-being or physical well-being first."

Over the weekend, the school sent the following letter to families and said a new security company is now on-campus.