Coral Academy Cadence to undergo soft lockdown after shooting 'shatters windows'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Henderson police are investigating a shooting near Coral Academy in Henderson on Monday night.

According to an initial report, police responded to the scene of the shooting at approximately 3:40 a.m. in the 10 block of Cadence Crest Parkway. Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that a window of the building was shattered, but there were no reported injuries.

A statement from the school also revealed that three windows were damaged, though authorities believe the shooting was not "directed toward any person."

Administrators say the situation is currently under investigation, but students will be able to return to school on Tuesday.

"Armed safety personnel is present on campus for additional security," an email from administrators reads. "The Henderson Police Department will also monitor our school, and the campus will remain in soft lockdown today. Any in-person meetings scheduled for today are canceled, and visitors will not be allowed to enter the building."

