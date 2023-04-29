Parents frustrated after security company pulls out of Coral Academy Cadence

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The security company Elite Security, contracted at Coral Academy Cadence, has terminated its services, according to a school spokesperson.

The change comes just three days after a shooting at the school early Tuesday morning before 4 a.m. No one was reported injured, but three windows were shattered.

Henderson Police have not identified a suspect.

On Friday, the windows were seen boarded up.

Many parents said the incident has left them shaken up.

"Most of us don't want to send our children at at all because there still is somebody out there," said parent Danielle Arnold.

Arnold's son is a third grader at the school but she's decided to home school her third grader for the time being.

She said she was surprised the school didn't call her about the incident.

"We didn't get any notifications until an email notification was sent and I'm already en route to school," said Arnold.

Parent Brandon Inniss weighed in saying he was concerned after hearing about the incident as well.

"We felt that the kids probably should've went home," said Inniss. "It almost feels like kids in any schools, is not safe anymore."

Arnold said the security company ending its services adds more concern.

"We were promised as parents that we would have armed guards on campus for the rest of the year and that has already fallen through," said Arnold.

She said unless the school provides a virtual option, she'll be keeping her third grader home schooled.

"He will be completing third grade but it will not be there," said Arnold. "Walking into an active crime scene is not putting our child's emotional well-being or physical well-being first."

A spokesperson for the school said the administration is actively working to find a new security company.

Channel 13 called Elite Security.

Someone on the phone said, "We have no response at this time."