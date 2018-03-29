Top locations in Las Vegas area by Police calls

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - When you need police, we know where you're most likely to find them. There are certain locations that take up a ton of law enforcement's time. Contact 13 found cops returning to many of the same locations thousands of times last year. We dig into the numbers to find the most dangerous places in Clark County.



They could be places where you work or shop. Maybe even the apartment complex where you or loved ones live. To track where police are called to most often, we dug through calls for service data for all of 2017 from the Valley's biggest police departments. This includes both 911 calls and when officers out on patrol initiate calls. For example when they see an abandoned vehicle or suspicious activity.



McCarran Airport lands in the overall number one spot with 3,529 calls in 2017. To put that number in perspective, MaCarran provided the following information:

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is the primary law enforcement agency serving McCarran International Airport, a unique environment with safety and security concerns unlike other locations around the Valley. McCarran is the eighth-busiest airport in North America and served 48.5 million passengers in 2017. This means that on any given day an average of more than 130,000 travelers come through our facilities.

In addition to passengers, LVMPD is here to meet the needs of the more than 16,000 people employed at McCarran.

To effectively respond to the volume of calls at McCarran, LVMPD has two substations on airport property and a dedicated dispatch located within the Airport Control Center, the communications and surveillance hub of McCarran. It is also important to note that each “Call for Service” does not automatically equate to a response to criminal activity. Often times, LVMPD handles service requests at McCarran that internal/private security services would respond to at other locations like resort properties, such as: Unattended bags/items

Disruptive and/or intoxicated patrons

Door alarms

Unattended vehicles Additionally, the data provided by LVMPD included “Calls for Service” linked to the airport address that would not be included with other properties Traffic accidents/roadway assistance

Traffic/roadway management

Perimeter checks

Prohibited items at TSA checkpoints

As you'd expect, locations on The Strip keep police busy. There were 2,348 calls to the MGM Grand and just over 2,000 to Caesars Palace. Mandalay Bay is at the number 3 rank among locations on The Strip with 1,811.

After McCarran, the number two spot off The Strip is Sportsman's Manor apartments on Boulder Highway with over 1537 calls

But one location on the off-strip list stood out because we haven't seen it in previous years. That spot is Child Haven. We asked Metro why police are recently responding there so often. They tell us it's mostly reports of runaways.

The maps below show the top 10 locations for calls for service on the Strip, off Strip, Henderson and North Las Vegas. The 2017 data is compared to the data from 2015.

Top 10 locations on the Strip - 2017 calls for service

Top 10 locations off the Strip - 2017 calls for service

Top 10 locations in Henderson - 2017 calls for service

Top 10 locations in North Las Vegas - 2017 calls for service