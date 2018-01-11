LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - One aborted adoption, one vicious fight and one pregnant mother who had to be put down.

The Animal Foundation says those are pretty good statistics considering the number of dogs and the trauma they endured.

Since the early morning of November 30, when the crated dogs were rescued near Sandy Valley from a U-Haul truck with no food, water or ventilation, the Animal Foundation has been trying to find them forever homes.

"These are puppy mill dogs," said Gina Greisen, whose animal welfare group Nevada Voters for Animals led authorities to the truck. "These are dogs that are unsocialized, they're untrained, they're not potty-trained."

The Animal Foundation says 111 of the dogs have been adopted and most of the rest are in that process.

Five were auctioned off at the December 18 "Pucks for Paws" event with the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

Adoption screening discussions were held that same day in a private area in City National Arena immediately following the auction.

Same for the other ten dogs that were adopted that day.

For the rest, those screenings were conducted at the Animal Foundation's everyday adoption center at the Petsmart in Henderson on January 7, 8 and 9.

"So then you're just gonna take these dogs and just be like, well, we're gonna do our normal vetting process. We've already seen that the very first day that already didn't work," Greisen said.

Families may be taking on more than they bargained for.

The Animal Foundation confirms that one of the auctioned dogs was returned to the shelter the same day after snapping at one of the family members who adopted her.

A shelter spokeswoman says no one was hurt, but cautions that all of the rescued dogs need a lot of socializing, time and patience in order to feel comfortable with their new families.

Greisen says they should never have been auctioned off in the first place--but instead placed in foster homes through rescue partners to be properly socialized and trained before being adopted to families.

"I guess time will tell. We'll see if these dogs end up coming back, if these dogs end up in rescue, if these dogs end up flipped on Craigslist."

13 Action News also learned one pregnant mother dog was euthanized as a result of complications giving birth.

And two dogs who'd been housed together without incident at the shelter, suddenly got into a fight.

One is still recovering in foster care and the other was sent to a rescue organization.

STATEMENT FROM THE ANIMAL FOUNDATION: