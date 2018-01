LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The Las Vegas lawyer convicted of stealing millions from his clients is now in prison.

Appearing more relaxed than he has in many months, a clean-shaven and smiling Robert Graham was booked into High Desert State Prison this week where he will serve at least 16 years behind bars.

Graham was sentenced in December after pleading guilty to felony exploitation of an older person and theft.

He was charged with the largest theft of client money in the history of the Nevada State Bar.

Graham was a probate and guardianship attorney working with elderly and vulnerable clients--families who counted on him for protection but instead became victims of their own lawyer.

Graham could be in prison for up to 40 years.

He's already got close to one year's credit for time served.