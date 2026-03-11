Rising 'war inflation' hits Las Vegas: How residents can protect their wallets

Fuel prices have climbed sharply since the war involving Iran began, but the impact isn’t stopping at the pump.

Experts say “war inflation” is pushing up costs across groceries, airfare, and everyday goods.

Las Vegas resident Brianna Moore says she’s already adjusting her routine as prices rise.

“I usually go shopping every two weeks,” Moore said. “Maybe I’ve got to make it last three weeks. Inflation is really stretching my pockets.”

Local economist Jeremy Aguero explains that energy price spikes ripple through the economy, affecting small businesses, transportation, and imported goods.

“Transportation affects everything that we do. It’s how we get to work, it’s how our employees get to work, it’s how we take our kids to school. Instability like this can affect the economy overall,” Aguero said.

So what can consumers do to protect their savings?

Experts recommend several concrete steps:



Move money into high-yield savings accounts that earn more interest than standard accounts.

Pay down high-interest debt to reduce financial strain.

Shop smart: compare prices, track gas rates, and buy in bulk when possible.

Even small changes can make a difference. Moore says she’s being extra cautious.

“I’m holding on to that little bit of gas,” she said.

Aguero also suggests using apps and websites to find cheaper gas nearby, even when prices are high.

