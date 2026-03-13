Las Vegas residents have more internet options. Here’s how to pick the right plan.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Choosing the right internet plan can be challenging, especially as more providers and pricing options enter the Las Vegas market.

This week, GFiber officially entered the Summerlin area, giving residents another option when shopping for home internet.

But with more choices comes more confusion.

If you’re paying more than $200 a month for internet, experts say there’s a good chance you may be paying too much.

Las Vegas resident Erin Walker says she currently pays nearly $180 a month for internet service through Cox Communications, and the rising cost is becoming harder to justify.

“It’s really expensive,” Walker said.

She says that with other household costs increasing, her family is considering switching providers.

“Especially now with everything else going up, I don’t know if we’re going to keep it long,” she said.

According to Chip Lupo, an analyst with WalletHub, many consumers assume the most expensive internet plan must be the best, but that’s not always the case.

“What you don’t want to do is automatically purchase the most expensive plan, assuming that because it costs more, it’s the best,” Lupo said.

He says most households today have three main internet options to consider:



Fiber internet – typically the fastest, but not available in every neighborhood yet

Cable internet – the most widely available option with strong speeds for most households

5G home internet – often the easiest to set up, though speeds can vary depending on signal strength

Where you live can also affect performance.

In apartment buildings or densely populated areas, Lupo says cable internet may perform better than 5G due to network congestion.

Speed isn’t the only factor consumers should consider when choosing a provider.

“One other thing to consider is the company itself. Is the company reliable?” Lupo said. “You may have fast internet, but if it crashes every other hour, that’s not good.”

Experts recommend starting by evaluating your household’s internet needs.

Consider:



How many people live in your home

How many devices are connected

Whether you primarily browse, stream, game, or work from home

For larger households or heavy streaming and gaming, faster speeds may be worth the cost. But for smaller households with basic internet use, a lower-tier plan could help save money without sacrificing performance.

Lupo also recommends watching out for hidden fees, such as data caps or equipment rental charges.

Walker says she’s already exploring her options.

“To look at some other options, that would be great,” she said.

Experts say many consumers don’t realize that internet plans can sometimes be negotiated.

Before signing up, ask providers about discounts for military members, students, or seniors, and compare promotional rates that could increase after the first year.

