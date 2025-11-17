LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As holiday shopping ramps up, experts are warning consumers to stay alert. Counterfeit gifts are flooding online marketplaces, and many look so convincing that even savvy shoppers are being tricked.

With online spending breaking records last year, scammers are now taking advantage of the convenience and surge in digital shopping.

Shakeria Hawkins spoke to an expert to learn what you should watch out for when online shopping:

Fake gifts flooding online marketplaces this holiday season. Here’s how to avoid getting scammed.

“I’m an online shopper, 100%,” said shopper Jen Johnson, who says she prefers avoiding crowded stores.

For many consumers, convenience outweighs the chaos of in-person shopping, but experts say that convenience now comes with growing risks.

“Criminals are clever,” said Frank Cullen with the Council for Innovation Promotion. “It can be electronics, luxury goods, toys, and personal care items. We’re talking about over $5 billion each year globally.”

Recently, counterfeit versions of a popular children’s toy began circulating throughout the Las Vegas Valley, a reminder of how quickly fakes can spread.

“It happened to me,” Johnson said. “I ordered something off TikTok, and when the package came, there was nothing in it. Total scam.”

Some shoppers say they’re willing to take their chances.

“A gift is a gift… whether it’s fake or real. It’s the thought that counts,” said shopper Robert Brooks.

But experts caution that counterfeits can put your money, and in some cases your safety, at risk.

Cullen says shoppers should take extra precautions:

“Buy from sources you can trust. Look carefully at the site you’re on. Sometimes you click a product, and it redirects you to a counterfeit site. There can be subtle hints like spelling errors or unusual language.”

Tips to Shop Safely This Holiday Season

Check seller ratings and reviews to make sure they’re legitimate.

Shop directly from verified retailers or brand websites.

Use a credit card, which offers stronger fraud protection than debit cards.

Be cautious of deals that seem too good to be true; they often are.