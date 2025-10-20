LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you’ve seen the popular collectible toy Labubu showing up at gas stations or convenience stores across the Las Vegas Valley, you might want to think twice before buying.

Experts say many of these furry figures are counterfeits, and spotting the difference could save you from wasting your money.

Shakeria Hawkins spoke to local toy experts to learn what to look out for:

Toy expert warns of fake Labubu figures popping up in Las Vegas stores

Toy expert and owner of Pandemonium Cards and Comics, Steve Johnston, says fake Labubus are becoming more common in the valley.

“We are seeing people selling them around the valley — the answer is yes,” Johnston said.

Labubus have become one of the hottest collectible toys in the U.S., generating more than $670 million in sales during the first half of 2025 alone.

That booming demand, Johnston says, has opened the door for counterfeit versions to surface in smoke shops, gas stations, and other small stores.

“I’ve personally seen them in a handful of different places — I’ve seen them in smoke shops and gas stations,” Johnston added.

A Las Vegas couple recently contacted KTNV after spending $50 on two Labubu figures they bought from a local convenience store. After researching online, they discovered both toys were fake.

So how can you tell if your Labubu is authentic?

Johnston says there are several warning signs to watch out for.

“The ears aren’t really moving here because they’re actually separated apart, so this one unfortunately is not legit,” Johnston explained. “And when I turn the head, it doesn’t want to spin all the way around, whereas on a legit one, the head and feet both move smoothly.”

He says to check the details carefully; if the monster has more than nine teeth, that’s a red flag. Also, examine the packaging, the quality of the material, and the price.

“If the deal seems too good to be true, it probably is,” Johnston warned.

Authentic Labubu figures from official maker Pop Mart typically retail for around $60, while fake versions often sell for much less.

“Make sure it’s somewhere that you trust,” Johnston said. “These are hard to find, so when you go someplace to buy them, make sure it’s from a seller you know is offering the real thing.”

Experts recommend purchasing Labubu figures only from official Pop Mart retailers or trusted online sellers to avoid being duped by counterfeits.