LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Once Thanksgiving plates are cleared, it's time for another national tradition — Black Friday shopping. But retail experts say this year may not be as exciting as years past.

Black Friday is known as one of the biggest shopping days of the year, but with concerns about the economy, persistent inflation and the latest wave of tariffs, financial leaders say shoppers may not be eager to splurge this season.

WATCH | Shellye Leggett talks to locals about their Black Friday shopping plans

Black Friday shoppers scale back spending amid economic concerns

"I haven't gotten any Black Friday shopping. I can't afford it," one shopper said.

Stephanie Carls, a retail insights expert at Retail Me Not, said shoppers are being more cautious with their spending.

"Shoppers are being smarter, and yes, this can be one of the biggest times to, of course, go out, get those different items off of your shopping list, but they still want to do it while watching their budget, and of course, being as smart as they can," Carls said.

Experts like Carls are expecting consumers to spend about 4% less this year on Black Friday compared to 2024. She said that's largely because of a higher cost of living and financial constraints.

"Even as the economy can feel unpredictable, shoppers are proving something very important, and that is that confidence does not come from bigger carts. It's coming from those smarter choices," Carls said.

I wanted to find out if shoppers planned to participate this Black Friday, and I got a lot of mixed answers.

"I don't go near too many people, too crowded, too crazy," one person said.

"I'd rather be home, yeah, I'd rather be at home in my PJs," another shopper said.

Others expressed frustration with the shopping experience.

"It's so unorganized and unstructured," one shopper said.

"I got almost elbowed one time, a couple of times at the Black Friday event," another person said.

But some shoppers still enjoy the in-person experience.

"I like the experience. It gets you excited that you've been there, you know, so it's like, it's a surprise every time you go into a store," one shopper said.

"I think in person is great as long as you don't get crazy," another person said.

Many shoppers are turning to online alternatives to avoid the crowds.

"Online avoids all the lines and craziness of going in person," one shopper said.

For many, the Black Friday-Cyber Monday week is the jumpstart of the holiday shopping season. But some consumers started early, shopped online or scaled back significantly to keep budgets in order.

Whatever the case may be — whether it's online or in person — retail experts say to do what's best for your wallet.

