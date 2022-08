LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — KTNV's Tricia Kean was told that Connie Land, the mother of Sydney Land who was killed in her apartment in 2016, has passed away.

Land's daughter and her daughter's boyfriend were killed in their apartment.

Police say they had been shot, and the case still remains unsolved.

Land spoke with Channel 13 many times seeking any information on what happened to her daughter.

