Judge Tobiasson resignation frustrates family of Sydney Land

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The family of Sydney Land is frustrated after hearing of Las Vegas Judge Melanie Tobiasson's planned resignation.

Land's mother, Connie Land feels she's avoiding accountability for allegedly involving herself in her daughter's murder investigation.

Judge Tobiasson says the decision was made with her family in mind and says she didn't want the ethics investigation to put a cloud over her job or her family.

Judge Melanie Andress-Tobiasson will resign effective on May 7 and agrees never to be a judge in Nevada again.

Tobiasson was charged with improper involvement in a 2016 double murder case.

She was facing eight ethics charges including "failing to uphold and apply the law" and "permitting family interests and relations to influence conduct and judgment."

