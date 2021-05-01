Las Vegas judge to resign amid ethics violation allegations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas judge under fire for ethics violations has agreed to resign rather than face the charges filed against her.

Judge Melanie Andress-Tobiasson will resign effective on May 7 and agrees never to be a judge in Nevada again.

PREVIOUS: Las Vegas judge accused of being improperly involved in double homicide case

Tobiasson was charged with improper involvement in a 2016 double murder case.

She was facing eight ethics charges including "failing to uphold and apply the law" and "permitting family interests and relations to influence conduct and judgment."

According to a complaint, Judge Tobiasson reportedly asked Las Vegas police to investigate a clothing store where her daughter worked, believing it was a front for teen drug use and prostitution.

The commission's complaint says the judge personally investigated the case using a burner cellphone, sent inappropriate text messages and issued threats.

The complaint also says she asked investigators to share confidential information about the case.

Tobiasson did not respond to our request for comment about her resignation.

Her attorney previously said the judge was acting as a mother trying to protect her daughter and get the police to hold someone accountable.