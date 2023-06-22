Connecticut police officer pleads guilty for role in fatal Vegas crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Connecticut police officer has agreed to plead guilty to a fatal crash near Decatur Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road that killed another officer.

This happened back in September 2021.

According to police, 34-year-old Robert Ferraro was visiting the valley on vacation with other officers from the New Haven Police Department, including 25-year-old Joshua Castellano.

Police said that around 4 a.m. that morning, Ferraro was drunk when he got behind the wheel of a rented Rolls-Royce. Investigators said the vehicle was speeding going through the intersection when it hit a car a parked car, utility poles, trees, and a fire hydrant. The vehicle then overturned before coming to a stop upright.

Due to the impact of the crash, Castellano was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Ferraro and four others in the car only had minor injuries.

On Wednesday, Ferraro attended the hearing virtually and pleaded guilty to one count of DUI resulting in death. He could face up to 20 years in prison and he's not eligible for probation.

Court documents show that his sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 24.