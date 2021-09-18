Conn. officer arrested in Vegas crash; fellow officer killed

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Connecticut police officer faces criminal charges in Las Vegas and an investigation in his own department following an early morning crash that killed a fellow officer when a Rolls Royce overturned officials said.

Officer Robert Ferraro, 34, of the New Haven Police Department was arrested Friday on charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving in the 4 a.m. crash that killed Officer Joshua Castellano, a seven-year member of the New Haven department.

According to Las Vegas police, Ferraro lost control of the Rolls Royce when it approached an intersection at high speed, struck a parked car and other objects before overturning and coming to rest upright.

Las Vegas police said the 25-year-old man killed, later identified by New Haven police as Castellano, was ejected and suffered fatal injuries when the car overturned while Ferraro and four others in the car suffered minor injuries.

Ferraro was jailed pending posting of bail that a judge on Saturday set at $100,000.

Acting New Haven Police Chief Renee Dominguez said Saturday that Ferraro was placed on administrative leave while the department conducts its own investigation, The Register Citizen newspaper reported.

It wasn’t clear whether Ferraro had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.