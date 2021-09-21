Connecticut officer faces Las Vegas Judge after fellow officer dies in crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Connecticut officer was in court Tuesday morning after being involved in a deadly crash last week that took the life of another Connecticut officer.

Robert Ferraro is the officer facing charges from that crash and his defense asked the judge for more time to meet with his family who just arrived in town.

Ferraro has been charged with driving under the influence and police say he lost control of a Rolls-Royce while speeding.

Fellow officer Joshua Castellano died in the crash.