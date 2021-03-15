Menu

Condo fire displaces 3 in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue
Posted at 12:51 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 15:51:53-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas firefighters battled a condominium fire late Sunday night.

Fire dispatchers say they received multiple 911 calls at about 11:30 p.m. that a condo at the Desert Garden Condominium complex located at 1720 Bonanza Road, near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, was on fire.

When firefighters arrived, flames and smoke were coming out a rear window on the second floor of the two-story condo unit., according to LV Fire.

Crews then quickly attacked the fire and had it out in less than 10 minutes.

The fire was confined to a bedroom, and as a precaution, the other condo units in the building were evacuated, but no further damage was reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. A damage estimate was not immediately available.

Three people were displaced. There were no reported injuries.

