Complaints filed by Robert Telles, Brandon Toseland dismissed by Clark County Citizen Review Board

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Complaints filed against the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department by former Clark County public administrator Robert Telles and Brandon Toseland, the man accused of killing his girlfriend's son and putting his body in a freezer, have been dismissed.

The rulings were handed down by the Clark County Citizen Review Board on Thursday.

Telles originally filed his complaint in April alleging officer misconduct on or around Jan. 27, 2023 when Telles claimed officers violated policies regarding "Conformity to Rules and Regulations." However, the review board records state the date of the incident was Sept. 7, 2022. Those records show the "Screening Panel finds that this matter does not have sufficient merit to warrant further consideration by a hearing panel."

Telles is accused of murdering local journalist Jeff German, who was found stabbed to death outside of his home in September. Telles has repeatedly denied those allegations and claims he was framed by police.

In court, Telles claimed that when he started working as the Clark County public administrator, he found evidence of police misconduct. However, prosecutors said those claims weren't true and warrants weren't issued.

Meantime, the debate over how evidence on German's electronic devices should be handled continues. Lawyers for the Las Vegas Review-Journal said those devices contain confidential information and unpublished material that should be protected from disclosure under federal and state law. Police said they need the evidence to investigate his murder. The Nevada Supreme Court hasn't handed down any ruling on the matter, as of Monday night.

Telles has pleaded not guilty and his criminal trial is set to begin in November.

As for Toseland, he originally filed his complaint on Nov. 23, 2022 over an incident that reportedly happened on Oct. 10, 2022. Toseland claimed officers violated policies regarding conformity as well as "regarding Interaction with the Public."

Like Telles, those records show the "Screening Panel finds that this matter does not have sufficient merit to warrant further consideration by a hearing panel."

Toseland is accused of killing his girlfriend's son, four-year-old Mason Dominguez, and hiding his body in a freezer. Dominguez's body was only found after his sister went to school with notes begging for help tucked into her shoe.

In April, Toseland's attorneys asked for more time saying they hadn't received all the evidence from the prosecution's investigators yet.

Toseland is facing murder, child abuse, kidnapping and domestic violence charges. He has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to be back in court on Aug. 8.