Community to rally for Brandon Durham after fatal shooting by Las Vegas police officer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Community members are expected to take to the streets of downtown Las Vegas on Saturday in a rally for Brandon Durham, the local man who was shot and killed by a Las Vegas police officer last week.

The Stretch for Change Foundation is organizing the rally, which is expected to start at 2 p.m. at Las Vegas City Hall.

"The Las Vegas community is calling for justice for Brandon Durham," organizers wrote in a social media post promoting the event. "We will be marching and rallying for justice."

Durham, 43, had called 911 for help during a home invasion in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Nov. 12.

One of the officers who arrived at his home near Sunset Park found Durham and suspect, 31-year-old Alejandra Boudreaux, struggling over a knife. The officer, identified as 26-year-old Alexander Bookman, shot and killed Durham.

Boudreaux was arrested on multiple felony charges and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

We've been following this story and tracking the reaction from law enforcement and the Las Vegas community since Durham was killed.

