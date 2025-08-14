LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After nearly two years of being closed due to hurricane damage, Lundy Elementary School in Mount Charleston has officially reopened, with students once again filling its halls.

Dozens of community members gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand reopening of the mountain's only school.

Community celebrates reopening of Lundy Elementary School with ribbon-cutting ceremony

"Today, it's just about the reopening of a building.... It's a testament to the collective strength, determination, and unwavering commitment to all children here on the mountain," said Jhone Ebert, CCSD Superintendent.

The campus remained closed for roughly two years after the remnants of Hurricane Hilary caused major damage to the community and the school.

"It has been a trying couple of years, and it just feels so nice that everything is going back to normal," said a community member.

After a 2-year battle, Mt. Charleston Elementary School is set to reopen Monday

The renovated school now features structural repairs, security and technology upgrades, as well as a new site drainage and septic system. Most importantly, students were able to return just in time for the first day of school.

"The first day of school was great. The kids coming in, you hear them laughing and just so excited to see their friends again," said Michelle Muehleisen, teacher.

Katie Reeh, a Lundy Elementary parent who helped make the reopening a reality, emphasized the importance of having a school dedicated to this small community.

"It's so incredible. We are relieved, and we are so glad that everybody can just go back to normal," Reeh said.

She noted that while some children attended school in Indian Springs during the closure, it wasn't ideal for everyone.

"A lot of kids did go to Indian Springs, but like I said, my son, he did go for part of the year, but I had to take him out because he was not doing very well," Reeh said. "It really makes a huge impact to have a school close to your neighborhood."

Reeh expressed gratitude for being able to pick up her son from the local school again.

"We are just so grateful," she said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

