Community Ambulance accuses Dignity Health of fraud in federal suit

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Community Ambulance filed a federal lawsuit against Dignity Health earlier this week, alleging the company lied about a corporate change of control and claiming fraud and breach of contract.

The lawsuit alleges that when Dignity Health merged with Catholic Health Initiatives to form CommonSpirit Health — one of the largest nonprofit health systems in the United States — it actively concealed this corporate restructuring from its business partner, Ambulance Management Group (AMG).

According to the lawsuit, AMG and Dignity Health were joint venture partners in Community Ambulance. Under their agreement, if Dignity Health experienced a change of control, AMG would have the option to buy out Dignity Health's stake in Community Ambulance.

The complaint alleges that Dignity Health concealed the ownership change, thereby denying AMG the opportunity to exercise that option.

The lawsuit states that Community Ambulance now operates more than 100 ambulances and handles approximately 300 emergency and non-emergency transports per day. The service covers approximately 65% of Clark County, including the Las Vegas Strip, and handles approximately 90% of all special events in Clark County.

In a statement to Channel 13, Community Ambulance said AMG tried to resolve the dispute without litigation but ultimately determined legal action was necessary.

In the complaint, AMG is seeking complete ownership of Community Ambulance and financial compensation for the harm it alleges Dignity Health caused.

Read the full statement from AMG below:

Community Ambulance was founded to meet Southern Nevada’s need for dependable medical transportation. Since its inception, it has been led by its founders, Rob Richardson and Brian Rogers—two local EMS veterans who have remained personally invested in the patients, employees, first responders, hospitals and communities the company serves.



The complaint filed on August 5, 2026, by Ambulance Management Group (AMG) asks the court to enforce contractual rights that AMG believes will help preserve Community Ambulance’s patient-first mission. The complaint sets out AMG’s allegations, which will now be addressed through the court process.



Throughout its history, Community Ambulance has benefited from consistent, locally accountable leadership, even as its health system partner has undergone changes in corporate structure and executive leadership. AMG believes Community Ambulance must remain guided by the community-based values on which it was founded.



Before filing, AMG sought to resolve the dispute without litigation. AMG ultimately determined that legal action was necessary to protect its contractual rights and Community Ambulance’s ability to keep patients—not corporate interests—at the center of every decision. AMG nevertheless remains willing to pursue a good-faith resolution.



This action will not interrupt Community Ambulance’s operations, staffing, emergency response, special-event coverage or service to Southern Nevada. Its medical professionals will continue making decisions based on patient needs, applicable protocols and their legal and ethical responsibilities.

When Channel 13 reached out to Dignity Health for a statement, we were told they will not provide further comment as this is a pending legal matter.

