LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — College of Southern Nevada leaders released a video showing what the long-awaited Northwest campus in Centennial Hills will look like during a town hall Thursday night.

The multimillion-dollar project has been in the works for more than 20 years. For several years, the land on the corner of Durango and Elkhorn has sat vacant with a sign marking it as the future home of the Northwest campus.

WATCH | CSN reveals new renderings for the long-awaited Northwest campus in Las Vegas

College of Southern Nevada reveals new renderings for the long-awaited Northwest campus in Las Vegas

"I want to have this done yesterday and let's make it happen now," said CSN professor Stephen Tracy.

School leaders said the project will be split into phases. Phase one will focus on the Center for Excellence in Public Safety, also known as Building 1. This building is expected to house student services, a library, and a police academy.

The campus is planned to eventually support more than 10,000 students.

CSN professor Stephen Tracy said the project will benefit staff who spend a lot of time traveling from campus to campus each week. He said the future campus will also fill a long-standing gap in higher education access in the rapidly growing Northwest Las Vegas area.

KTNV

"This is exactly what our community needs. CSN has grown from the small community. Community College there at Cheyenne into this large, we're really large and we like to service our students," Tracy said.

"It's always good to advocate for what's coming and to show people that it's right on the verge of here. We can show people what's happening by showcasing some of our classes and their benefit to the community and to our students," Tracy said.

"I think the number one thing that we have here at CSN is our caring for the community and our students and making sure that they come first. That's why we've added student unions and auxiliary services for everybody. And so we're continuing to see that in every area that we go into, that area is enhanced, and you can see it by going to any of the campuses," Tracy said.

School leaders said the land is shovel-ready, but the project still has a projected completion target of 2032.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

