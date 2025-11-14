College of Southern Nevada looks to push back deadline to start building northwest campus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The College of Southern Nevada wants to push back the deadline to begin construction on its northwest campus to 2032.

It’s a campus that has been in discussion for decades with valley residents seeing signs saying “FUTURE HOME OF OUR NORTHWEST CAMPUS” on plots of land near Elkhorn Road and Durango Drive for years.

WATCH | Timeline confusion: When to expect the northwest campus

CSN Looks to Push Back Deadline to Start Building Northwest Campus

CSN had been operating on a deadline of 2026, but at the beginning of the school year, CSN’s new president Dr. Stacy Klippenstein said the school system was waiting to receive clarification from the Bureau of Land Management on the actual deadline.

The school received two patents from the BLM, one in 2018 and one in 2020, that gave them 12 years to start building, but an agreement with the City of Las Vegas gave them eight years to build.

That left four possible dates: 2026, 2028, 2030, and 2032.

The school system decided to operate off of 2026 because it was the earliest.

Dr. Klippenstein says the BLM informed CSN the 2020 patent superseded the 2018 patent, making the BLM'S deadline 2032 while the City of Las Vegas’ deadline was 2028.

Now, CSN is in the process of going before the city to request an amended deadline to 2032, so there will be one deadline and less confusion.

“We’re working with all of the major stakeholders to make the northwest campus a reality. It’s good for the entire region,” said CSN’s Vice President of External Relations and Campus Operations Clarissa Cota.

As for when their request will go before city council, a date has not yet been determined.