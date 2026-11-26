LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Cold War veterans who served in classified areas where they were exposed to toxic materials are doubtful that a bill aimed at helping them get benefits will pass Congress this year.

But they look forward to the new Congress that takes office in January, fed by a blue wave that swept Democrats into the majority, where the bill might get a friendlier reception.

Dave Crete, a retired Air Force sergeant who helped guard the Nevada Test and Training Range, said his group has seen its list of fallen comrades go from 560 names up to 638 this year alone.

"That's a bunch of people," Crete said. "We don't know how everybody died, but the most common thing is cancer. And then there's all kinds of other problems and things. But you know, just last week, we lost another one due to a brain tumor."

WATCH | Benefits bill may not pass in lame-duck session

Vets doubtful about benefits bill in lame duck

The problem is that Crete and his colleagues worked in areas that are still considered classified by the U.S. military, which means veterans cannot get records that prove they served in those places. And they're not allowed to discuss their service or what materials they may have encountered there.

That makes getting treatment more difficult.

But civilian employees of the Department of Energy who worked in the same areas are able to get care, since their employer does acknowledge where they worked, and the fact that the area was contaminated.

"It's not about what we did. You know, nobody wants to talk about what we did," Crete said. "We just want the conversation to be about what happened and the why, the chemicals, the radiation, the things like that. The things that, for the most part, the Department of Energy has already admitted to that the Department of Defense won't."

Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen and Congresswoman Susie Lee have sponsored a bill — named for Crete — that would allow veterans to discuss their duty station and the hazards they faced there, so they can get treatment connected to their service.

"I can't imagine anyone feeling that cruel that you can look at folks who are this sick or their children that are this sick and not have compassion and respect for what they sacrificed for our freedom," Rosen said in an interview with Channel 13. "And that really is why I'm so passionate about it. I have respect and compassion for their sacrifice and their service."

Rosen said the bill nearly passed last session, but was blocked by House Speaker Mike Johnson over funding concerns. Rosen said costs are not the issue.

"All we're allowing them to do is remove the gag order that's on them because they served at a classified location," she said. "The number of vets hasn't increased, we're just allowing them to go get the care that the [Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022] has already provided. And so I believe it's not the number, it's that they're [opponents] not understanding what this means."

Crete said he's taken meetings with officials at Air Force headquarters, members of Congress, including incoming House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries, and others, trying to raise awareness for the bill.

But he acknowledged that the bill's fate this year was in doubt.

"I don't think it's going to happen," he said. "I think the best result, realistically, that we can look towards is noise, is some noise pollution, if you will, in D.C. about our issue and educating."

Given that Democrats have won at least 259 seats in the House of Representatives and 56 Senate seats, Crete said he's got more hope that the bill may pass in the next Congress.

In May, Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., held a field hearing on the issue in Las Vegas. Takano is set to become chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee when the new Congress is sworn in come January.

"We really do this because it's not about us. It's about what we leave behind," Crete said. "I know widows that call, their husband dies, a whole bunch of their income goes away. Their husband's retirement, the pensions, whatever, goes away. And then the government completely denies them all the way to burial benefits, and they're just left out there in the cold, at no fault of their own."

Crete said despite his own health problems — tumors in lungs and thyroid, left-brain atrophy and a brain cyst, among others — he has no regrets about his service. He and his fellow service members would do it again, he said.

"You won't find people that wouldn't do the job again. It was the coolest job in the world," he said. "It was a great honor. We did amazing things. The people that work out there, what people don't realize is those people are heroes. They do amazing things to protect this country. Take care of them."