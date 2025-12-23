Cold case: LVMPD searching for suspect in 1985 killing of 3-year-old

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the suspect connected to a cold case that occurred 40 years ago.

On April 15, 1985, 3-year-old Arthur Williams Jr. was murdered while playing outside with his 5-year-old sister at a Las Vegas apartment complex near present-day Strat.

WATCH| LVMPD asks for help solving cold case from 1985

Police say that the suspect told Williams Jr. that he was going to "kill him and hurt him" when he approached the child and struck him on the head with a folding knife.

The suspect was described as a white male adult wearing a white button-down shirt and blue jeans. A

His sister was the only witness who helped investigators create a suspect sketch.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LVMPD Homicide at 702-828-3521. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.