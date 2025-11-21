Clouds hanging over Grand Prix weekend as chance of rain lingers through the weekend

AFTERNOON: Highs in the upper 50s with mostly cloudy conditions and 5-10 mph breezes. Only a 10% shower chance.

EVENING: Chance of a stray shower is only 10%, while clouds linger and readings drop to the low 50s.

TONIGHT: Chance of showers is just 10% with clouds and readings near 50°.

Saturday serves up a 20% chance for a passing shower, so we'll keep an eye on the radar. Temperatures near 50° early in the morning will reach the low 60s in the afternoon, then dip to the mid-and-upper 50s in the evening. While a stray shower can't be ruled out for the F1 race, the chance drops from 20% at 8pm to 10% after 9pm.

Sunday through next week look mostly sunny and dry; highs will be in the mid 60s, which is a few degrees above-average, in the lead-up to Thanksgiving. Nighttime lows remain cold, in the upper 40s.

There are long-range computer model indications that colder weather develops by the end of November into early December, with highs as chilly as the mid 50s, and lows possibly down in the upper 30s.

