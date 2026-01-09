Climbing costs hitting your wallet: How rising fees are affecting locals and how you can save

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The numbers don't lie: Americans are paying more for basic necessities than ever before. Costs are climbing at an unprecedented rate—and it's reshaping how families manage their budgets.

We've heard from those of you who are seeing it everywhere, from rent and groceries to insurance, credit card fees, and even health care.

We looked into the industries hitting locals especially hard as we get 2026 underway, as well as some ways to help you save.

Car insurance rates surge: Nevada's average cost expected to reach $335 per month in 2026

Drivers in Las Vegas are paying more for car insurance than anywhere else in the country, and costs are climbing again in 2026.

A new LendingTree report shows Nevada drivers face the second-highest auto insurance rate increase nationwide, even as most states see premiums stabilize or decline. LendingTree projects Nevada's average auto insurance cost will reach $335 per month this year.

Shakeria Hawkins explains why Nevadans are facing such an increase and shares ways you can save:

Nevada's average car insurance cost expected to reach $335 per month in 2026: Here's how to save

READ THE FULL STORY HERE

Credit card fees climb: Southwest credit card fees soar as Las Vegas locals face affordability crunch

One local resident recently experienced sticker shock when her Southwest Airlines credit card annual fee nearly tripled, prompting her to reach out for answers.

She reached out to Darcy Spears to find out why the cost of having a card was going up, up, and away from her ability to afford it. Here's what we found out in today's edition of 'Darcy, what's the deal?'

Southwest credit card fees soar as Las Vegas locals face affordability crunch

READ THE FULL STORY HERE

These aren't isolated incidents. They're part of a broader economic shift affecting millions of Americans who are finding their paychecks stretched thinner, even as they try to maintain the same standard of living.

From regulatory changes to market consolidation, from inflation to new business models, the factors driving these cost increases are complex—but their impact on your family's finances is very real.

Your Voice Matters

Have you experienced unexpected fee increases or cost jumps that are straining your budget? We want to hear from you.

Whether it's a shocking insurance renewal, surprise charges on your statement, or medical bills that don't add up, your story could help others navigate these challenges.

Click on the banner below to share your questions and comments with our team, and we'll work to bring you those answers.