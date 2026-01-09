Nevada's average car insurance cost expected to reach $335 per month in 2026: Here's how to save

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers in Las Vegas are paying more for car insurance than anywhere else in the country, and costs are climbing again in 2026.

A new LendingTree report shows Nevada drivers face the second-highest auto insurance rate increase nationwide, even as most states see premiums stabilize or decline. LendingTree projects Nevada's average auto insurance cost will reach $335 per month this year.

Las Vegas driver Darius Knight says his monthly bill keeps creeping higher.

“I’m paying roughly $400 a month for full-coverage insurance,” Knight said. “I was paying about $350 last year.”

According to the latest data, Nevada insurers are expected to raise premiums by 6.42% in 2026, following a steep 13.65% increase last year. Nationwide, rates are barely moving, rising by an average of just 0.67%.

So why is Nevada so expensive?

Insurance expert Rob Bhatt with ValuePenguin says it comes down to traffic, crashes, and population growth.

“It’s a 24-hour town, traffic at all times of the day,” Bhatt said. “Any time you have high crash rates, it pushes car insurance costs higher for everyone in the area.”

Knight says rising costs leave him feeling stuck.

“If that’s what it has to be, and this is where I choose to live, unfortunately, I’m stuck,” he said.

But Bhatt says drivers still have options, even with Nevada’s high rates.

He recommends shopping around, especially if your credit has improved or it’s been several years since your last ticket. Asking insurers about discounts can also make a difference.

And for drivers feeling immediate financial pressure, Bhatt suggests one quick move.

“Raise your deductible,” he said. “If you have a $500 deductible, consider increasing it to $1,000 or even $2,000.”

Knight says hearing the numbers is motivating him to take action.

“Knowing it’s a six-percent increase definitely pushes me to start looking,” he said.

Bhatt also encourages low-mileage drivers, especially older adults, to ask about low-mileage discounts, which can help save hundreds of dollars a year.