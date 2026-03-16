In a city known for quick weddings and big romance, wedding officiant Maria Romano has had a front-row seat to thousands of couples finding love.

Romano has helped more than 7,000 couples say "I do" at the Chapel of Flowers in Las Vegas, where she performs weddings.

"I get to meet people from all over the world, all walks of life," Romano said.

"And many of them live here and I always ask my first question is how did you meet? So definitely here in Las Vegas you can find love," Romano said.

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Las Vegas wedding officiant has helped more than 7,000 couples say 'I do' in the city of love

Romano is also the founder of True Love Knots, which works with couples from around the world to plan their wedding in Las Vegas. She says the city has long carried a reputation for neon lights and quick weddings, but that perception is changing.

"We were known for many years as a transient town. People would come, but they wouldn't stay. But because we're growing as a community, we have close to 3 million people where we are creating families. We're building families, relationships, and real connections. So there's an opportunity to definitely find love," Romano said.

As a widow herself, Romano says she understands the vulnerability that comes with putting yourself back out there. That's why she often encourages people, whether they meet through dating apps or everyday encounters, to stay open to connection.

Among the thousands of couples she has married, one story stands out.

"There was a couple I married not too long ago. They were both gamers online. He lived here in Las Vegas. She lived in Germany. So yes, they finally met 2 years later. I married them, as a matter of fact, right here in this chapel, so you never know where you're going to find love," Romano said.

After thousands of ceremonies, Romano says she has learned one thing — when people take that chance, love often finds a way.

"There are so many ways to find love in many different ways, and you know what? We're real people. We're out there making real connections and building real relationships, so love can happen anywhere. And why not get lucky in Las Vegas? Listen, it's a sure bet," Romano said.

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