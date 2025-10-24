LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Clark High School graduate now attending Yale University has been recognized as one of just two Presidential Scholars from Nevada.

Meet Roxy Jones:

Clark High grad at Yale named one of two Nevada Presidential Scholars

Roxy Jones, a current freshman at Yale, recently received the prestigious honor.

"It's really special. I didn't expect to get it because I admire so many of my classmates and peers, especially in Las Vegas and Reno and all across the state really," Jones said.

She previously appeared on Channel 13 with her sister when they founded the Youth for Youth Holiday Concert, which raised money for several nonprofits in the Las Vegas Valley.

Jones said she's most excited about the networking opportunities the program provides.

"I think there's just so much to learn from the other people in the program, which I'm most excited about, just because it connects me to a network of so many people who are doing amazing things," Jones said.

The Yale freshman said her first semester as a college student is going well. She's keeping busy with numerous organizations and wanted to thank the people who helped her reach this milestone, especially her teachers at Clark High School.

