Clark County votes to move forward with additional animal shelter

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Board of County Commissioners unanimously voted to start the process of establishing a new animal shelter.

The county agreed to start the design process for the new shelter with architecture firm TSK Architects.

“We are excited to advance this important project, which will help address the increasing animal population of Clark County,” said Michael Naft, Chair of the Clark County Commission. “Our supplemental shelter will add capacity while also decentralizing sheltering services. In partnership with Animal Arts, a team of professionals focused on animal wellbeing and shelter operations, the design process will move forward proficiently to help meet the needs of our community.”

The supplemental animal shelter will be located near Tropicana and the 215. The shelter will be about 45,000 square feet with a capacity of about 650 animals.

The Animal Foundation, which is contracted by Clark County for its sheltering services said the additional shelter will help with overcrowding in the county.

"At the Animal Foundation, we’re grateful for every investment in animal welfare in our community. As the only open-admission shelter in the area, we’re often overcrowded, taking in nearly 90 animals a day, far more than we have space for. That kind of overcrowding creates serious challenges for our staff and the animals in our care."

The shelter is expected to open in August 2028.

