LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County students return to the classroom next week, and health officials are warning parents about a growing danger in the hallways.

The Southern Nevada Health District has released new data showing nearly one-third of local high schoolers have tried vaping. Seventeen percent of middle schoolers have also tried e-cigarettes.

The district says 60 percent of high schoolers get vapes from friends or family. Thirty-five percent of all Las Vegas public schools are within 1,000 feet of a tobacco retailer.

WATCH | Clark County students head back to school as health officials warn about vaping risks

Clark County students head back to school as health officials warn about vaping risks

Emergency room physician Dr. Neil Bhavsar said new device designs are targeting youth.

"Vapes are far more appealing. Vapes nowadays are colorized, they're very easy to hide. The vapor is easy to conceal," Bhavsar said.

Bhavsar said parents should watch for early physical warning signs in their children.

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"Coughing a little bit more often. They might be feeling a little bit more short of breath. They might be developing a little bit more mucus. And then with that comes the increased heart rate, increased blood pressure, they might notice at times subtle headaches, some palpitations," Bhavsar said.

Health experts say data is still being collected on the long-term effects vaping and e-cigarettes can have on youth, but they urge parents to talk openly with their children about the concerns.

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"Understand where they're getting this from and what is their interest in doing these things, and I'm sure peer pressure could be involved. And the hard part about it is that once they start, it's very easy to get addicted and they might need help," Bhavsar said.

Bhavsar said families should also reach out to their pediatrician for addiction help.

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