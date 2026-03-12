Clark County seeking more foster families, hosting recruitment event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County officials say more foster families are needed across the valley, and they’re inviting the community to learn how they can help.

Next Wednesday, Clark County Family Services will host “Evening with the Stars of Foster Care,” a free event designed to recruit and support foster parents.

Right now, the county has more than 400 licensed foster homes, a number that has increased significantly in recent years. Still, officials say about 200 additional homes are needed to care for babies, children, teens and sibling groups in foster care.

When licensed foster families are not available, some children may temporarily stay at Child Haven, the county’s emergency shelter for children in foster care.

For foster parent Pauline Jackson, opening her home led to a connection she never expected.

Jackson cared for a young boy she calls “Little Guy” while his father worked toward reunification. During that time, she not only supported the child but also helped his father through the process of getting his son back.

Today, the relationship continues. Jackson is now Guy’s godmother, and the two families remain closely connected.

“It’s just uplifting, you know… to end the day knowing that you’re helping out a kid in need,” Jackson said.

Clark County officials hope stories like Jackson’s will inspire more people to consider fostering.

“Children and teens in foster care deserve the stability, care and support of a loving family,” Commissioner Justin Jones said in a statement. “We hope individuals and families in our community will consider opening their hearts and homes to foster a child and make a lasting difference in their life.”

The upcoming event will allow prospective foster parents to meet experienced caregivers, talk with Family Services representatives about the application process, and learn about available support programs.

Attendees may also qualify for expedited foster care training beginning in April, which spans two full weekends for applicants who have completed fingerprinting, background checks and the foster care application.

Event Details

Desert Breeze Community Center

8275 Spring Mountain Rd., Las Vegas

Thursday, March 19

6 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Dinner and children's activities will be provided, and attendees can begin the registration process on site, including fingerprinting services.