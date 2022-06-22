Clark County School District teacher arrested

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Wednesday the Clark County School District Police Department arrested 34-year-old Cody Glass on counts of sexual contact with a juvenile/student, coercion, and kidnapping.

Glass’ arrest comes from an investigation started at Legacy High School in May of 2022.

CCSD Police Department reports Glass has been working with the District since July 2022 and has been assigned to home per the terms of the negotiated agreement with the bargaining unit since the investigation began.

Those with relevant information or who may have had questionable contact with Glass are encouraged to call (702) 799-5411.

