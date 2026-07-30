Clark County School District offers up to $1,000 to help families afford school choice transportation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District is offering eligible families up to $1,000 in transportation assistance to help cover the cost of getting their children to higher-rated schools.

The funding is available to families whose children are zoned for one or two-star schools, but who enroll them in a three-star or higher campus through the open enrollment process.

"This allows for our families that may not have otherwise had the opportunity to be able to do that. Our families make decisions in terms of school choice," said Gia Moore, the Clark County School District Chief Academic Officer.

WATCH | CCSD offers up to $1,000 to help families afford school choice transportation

CCSD offers up to $1,000 to help families afford school choice transportation

District leaders say the program is designed to support families who want more options when it comes to where their children attend school.

"The reimbursement is really designed to help just support our families," Moore said.

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For some parents, the daily commute to a better school already takes a financial toll.

"I mean, like to get them back and forth like every day and then like all school year. I don't know if that'll be enough, like, I have a gas guzzler," CCSD parent Josephina Tenorio said.

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Others say the assistance makes the longer drive worthwhile.

"They used to be like 30 minutes away from here. So I had to change them to a school that's like around the block from my house because they used to go to an academy. So I'm like that's pretty far over there, so that's why I changed them," CCSD parent Carmelita Benitez said.

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To keep the funds, students must not miss more than 10 days of school in a semester. District leaders say they hope to continue the program in the future, but funding is only guaranteed for the current school year.

Families must complete the open enrollment process by Aug. 21. The deadline to apply for transportation assistance is Sept. 4.

Local News Here's who qualifies for new CCSD transportation reimbursement KTNV Staff

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