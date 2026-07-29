Transportation reimbursement available to select CCSD families. Here's who qualifies.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Families wanting to send their children to schools with a better star rating will be able to get a little help through a new grant program.

The Clark County School District is offering up to $1,000 in transportation assistance to eligible families for the 2026-2027 school year.

This is being offered to families zoned for a 1-star or 2-star school but have children enrolled in a school with at least 3 stars through Open Enrollment.

“CCSD’s Open Enrollment program allows families to choose the school that works best for them,” said CCSD Superintendent Jhone Ebert. “Now, thanks to funding from our state legislators and the governor, CCSD is able to provide eligible families with financial assistance to help transport their children to 3-star, 4-star, and 5-star schools that have open seats.”

Funding for this program comes from a state grant resulting from the passage of Assembly Bill 533 in the 2025 Legislative Session; however, funds are not secured at this time for the 2027-2028 school year, so this is currently just a one-year program. Funds will be utilized this year until exhausted.

The reimbursement will come as $500 at the end of each semester, totaling $1,000 for the school year.

Families must meet all of the following requirements:



Must be zoned for a CCSD school with a 1-star or 2-star rating as of the 2024-2025 school year

Must fill out a form to confirm financial need for transportation funds to Open Enrollment school with at least a 3-star rating

Students can't miss more than 10 days in one semester

Families interested can apply HERE and can find more information, including school star ratings, HERE.

Applications for Open Enrollment are due Friday, Aug. 21, and families have until Friday, Sept. 4, to apply for the transportation reimbursement.

