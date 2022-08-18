Clark County School District investigates two separate assaults on school bus drivers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District has announced that it is working with law enforcement to investigate two recent attacks on District bus drivers.

The Clark County School District Police Department received a report of an assault on a bus driver on Thursday morning, near Tonopah Drive and Vegas Drive. Additionally, CCSD Police are investigating an assault on a driver on Wednesday evening, involving several adults in the area of Boulder Highway and Russell Road.

CCSD Police are actively investigating both incidents, and have identified persons of interest.

This comes after CCSD raised the starting pay for bus drivers to $22.74 from $15.36, in an effort to incentivize more drivers.

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara has released the following statement:

“Our employees are dedicated to the educational enrichment of students, whether in the classroom, in our lunch areas, or on our school buses. Bus drivers are the first to welcome our students each and every day.



“I condemn the violent attack on our bus drivers in the strongest terms. As I have said repeatedly, the Clark County School District will not tolerate attacks on our staff or students by anyone. Once this investigation concludes, these cases will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”





