A closer look at safety and security at CCSD for upcoming school year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Safety and security are top of mind for parents and students across the Clark County School District. So, what can they expect to see as we enter the new school year?

As another school year begins…

"We'll be out there. We'll be out there in force of course for the entire school year."

CCSD police will using tools like these K-9s. King trained to detect guns while Oreo sniffs out drugs. Both will be used for random checks at schools.

"They're working dogs, but they're also approachable. They're some of our best ambassadors for the department so feel free to tell your kids these are friendly dogs.”

RELATED STORY: CCSD superintendent talks about new 'panic button' and more

Lt. Bryan Zink says starting this year all schools will now have single points of entry He acknowledges this will take longer for parents to get their children into school.

"They're going to have to go through one main door. They'll be inside the school. At a certain point, that door will shut and then parents will be funneled to a common area where they'll be vetted and checked out before coming inside the school,” he said.

Anna Binder, a parent with children in CCSD schools says while single entry is a good start she feels bad actors will try to enter schools anyway.

"They're sense of security, but you can't predict people," she said.

School police officers also went through active shooter training with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police over the summer to prepare for the worst.

"In the unlikely event of something like this happening, we're able to respond, 100%,” Lt. Zink said.

Binder says seeing that training gives her more confidence school officers will be up to the task.

"I have a lot of faith that if things were to happen, we would not see anything duplicative of what just happened in Texas,” she said.

RELATED STORY: CCSD teachers to receive panic buttons after Eldorado attack

Panic buttons are already available to some teachers now and eventually will be distributed district wide. Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara says a pilot program got good reviews.

"Staff felt that the district first of all took action and we're moving forward to address a problem,’ he said.

Superintendent Jara will outline the status of security measures like panic buttons at the next school board meeting on August 11.