Clark County School District hires veteran LVMPD captain to take over district's police department

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District is bringing in a veteran Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer to be the new leader of the district's police department.

The Board of School Trustees on Wednesday signed off on the hiring of LVMPD Capt. Jeff Clark to be the next chief of the CCSD Police Department. The department was previously led by Chief Mike Blackeye, who retired at the end of the 2025-26 school year.

The decision comes a week after Superintendent Jhone Ebert announced she would nominate Clark for the job.

Ebert described Clark as a fourth-generation Las Vegan who graduated from Cimarron-Memorial High School and the University of Texas at Austin.

His career in law enforcement has spanned 21 years, including serving as captain of LVMPD's Southeast Area Command. Clark also worked in the department's Office of Public Information, "where he served as a public information officer during 1 October and other critical incidents," Ebert stated.

"He also worked to create a threat-assessment and response framework for K-12 campuses as part of Metro's School Violence Initiative," Ebert noted in Wednesday's release.

Ebert notes that she believes Clark's experience aligns with CCSD's new "Destination District" strategic plan and its priorities for ensuring CCSD schools are safe and supportive for all students.