HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Clark County School District held a community meeting Tuesday night at Foothill High School, gathering parents, students and staff to help shape the district's long-term plan.

Through a series of community dream sessions, district leaders gathered feedback on priorities, challenges and new ideas to help shape the future of learning across the valley.

WATCH | CCSD community dream sessions shape future of education in Southern Nevada

Clark County School District community dream sessions shape future of education in Southern Nevada

Akilah Bello, a senior at Rancho High School, has attended every dream session. Although she is graduating this spring, she said her motivation is personal — she has siblings who will still be attending CCSD schools.

"I want to make an environment where my siblings will enjoy learning," Bello said.

Tuesday night's dream session focused on three topics: environment, relationships and experiences.

KTNV

CCSD Superintendent Jhone Ebert said the sessions are all part of building the district's next strategic plan.

"We know what we're doing now, but how do we change the system so our children are prepared for the future and that's all of us coming together," Ebert said.

Ebert said the district plans to use the data collected to drive key decisions in the next few months, with a full strategic plan expected to roll out in early May.

WATCH | We spoke to CCSD Superintendent Jhone Ebert in an one-on-one interview

CCSD Superintendent addresses AI in classrooms, budget concerns, nearly one-year into position

"They want to continue beyond, come together as a community, have discussion, agree to disagree, dream big, and no dream is too small. I mean, that's the thing is, you know, let's dream big and then how do we implement and come together to make it happen," Ebert said.

Ebert said the outcomes of these sessions will have a lasting impact, directly shaping the future of education across Southern Nevada.

Bello said she has seen the value of bringing different perspectives together throughout the process.

KTNV

"With these dream sessions, I've seen a lot of students actually participating actively and having conversations with adults, and I feel like that's important to get the perspective from the youth, but also come in with the perspective of an adult who's more realistic and grounded in what you can expect from an innovation in education," Bello said.

Tuesday night was the last community dream session for the 2025-2026 school year, but Ebert said there is one more virtual dream session — for the more than 40,000 CCSD staff members — Wednesday night.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.