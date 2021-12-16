Clark County School District asks community to report threats to police, not share 'rumors' on social

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District says it takes threats seriously but asks parents and students in the Las Vegas area to report threats directly to law enforcement rather than sharing "unsubstantiated rumors through social media."

In a message sent to parents and guardians on Thursday morning, CCSD says there is an online trend of "vague" threats on social media intended to disrupt the learning environment at school districts across the country.

The district referenced posts about Dec. 17 specifically, saying school police and law enforcement are aware of the posts but emphasized that they are often made by people outside of the community "to stop the learning environment."

13 Action News also asked CCSD police about a post circulating online that mentions Green Valley High School specifically. The department says it is aware of the post and points to it as another example of the nationwide trend.

The district says the community can make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), at safevoicenv.org or through the SafeVoice app.

To contact CCSD police, call 702-799-5411.

Read the full message below:

The Clark County School District (CCSD) is aware of some social media trends and rumors that can create disruptions on our campuses and the surrounding community. Please know that there are currently vague threats being experienced by many school districts across the nation.

CCSD administration and CCSD Police are aware of these posts that are often created by individuals outside our community with the intent of disrupting learning across the country.

Please know that CCSD Police and our law enforcement partners take threats seriously, however, these current social media trends are vague and mean to stop the learning environment on the last day of school Dec. 17 for many school districts across the country.

One of our top priorities is to provide a positive and safe learning environment, safe from distractions, for all of our students and staff. We are asking for parents to monitor their children's social media usage and engage their children in conversations about proper behavior and the expectations outlined in the CCSD Student Code of Conduct. Also, please talk to your children about the serious consequences of making threats to the school. It is not a joke. All threats are taken seriously and will be dealt with appropriately.

We also encourage all members of the community to report threats directly to law enforcement, rather than sharing unsubstantiated rumors through social media. Students and parents can make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app. Or call CCSDPD dispatch at 702-799-5411 for immediate attention.

